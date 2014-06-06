© Evertiq General | June 06, 2014
Anritsu new sales representative for Teledyne LeCroy
Anritsu Corporation and Teledyne LeCroy have signed an agreement in which Anritsu will become an authorised reseller of Teledyne LeCroy products in Sweden
Under this agreement Anritsu will provide the local sales and support service for Teledyne LeCroy in Sweden, including customer demonstrations and technical support. The agreement also includes the transfer of Teledyne LeCroy sales staff in Sweden across to Anritsu AB.
Commenting on the agreement, Michael Spatny, General Manager of Anritsu EMEA Ltd, said: “Anritsu’s sales and support operations in Sweden will provide Teledyne LeCroy customers with an outstanding service, and enable customers to source the complementary product lines of Anritsu and Teledyne LeCroy from a single source. There is a clear synergy between our product lines, and we see a strong benefit for the Swedish market in having these products represented together. As one of the leading test and measurement companies in the Swedish market, Anritsu has the experience and capability to provide the high levels of support that our customers expect.”
Jean Laury, Area Vice-President for Teledyne LeCroy (EMEA), said: “Teledyne LeCroy has been very active in the Swedish market, with highly knowledgeable and experienced sales representatives, and yet we felt we did not have the optimized coverage. Partnering with Anritsu will bring a lot of benefits to both parties: optimize and combine our resources, improve our reach to the market, offer a wider product portfolio providing a one-stop shop for high-end equipment to our customers, share our experience with key accounts and expand our communication. Anritsu is the ideal partner as their product range complements Teledyne LeCroy's perfectly and in no way competes. I am very excited with the opportunities that this partnership brings.”
Commenting on the agreement, Michael Spatny, General Manager of Anritsu EMEA Ltd, said: “Anritsu’s sales and support operations in Sweden will provide Teledyne LeCroy customers with an outstanding service, and enable customers to source the complementary product lines of Anritsu and Teledyne LeCroy from a single source. There is a clear synergy between our product lines, and we see a strong benefit for the Swedish market in having these products represented together. As one of the leading test and measurement companies in the Swedish market, Anritsu has the experience and capability to provide the high levels of support that our customers expect.”
Jean Laury, Area Vice-President for Teledyne LeCroy (EMEA), said: “Teledyne LeCroy has been very active in the Swedish market, with highly knowledgeable and experienced sales representatives, and yet we felt we did not have the optimized coverage. Partnering with Anritsu will bring a lot of benefits to both parties: optimize and combine our resources, improve our reach to the market, offer a wider product portfolio providing a one-stop shop for high-end equipment to our customers, share our experience with key accounts and expand our communication. Anritsu is the ideal partner as their product range complements Teledyne LeCroy's perfectly and in no way competes. I am very excited with the opportunities that this partnership brings.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments