Anritsu new sales representative for Teledyne LeCroy

Anritsu Corporation and Teledyne LeCroy have signed an agreement in which Anritsu will become an authorised reseller of Teledyne LeCroy products in Sweden

Under this agreement Anritsu will provide the local sales and support service for Teledyne LeCroy in Sweden, including customer demonstrations and technical support. The agreement also includes the transfer of Teledyne LeCroy sales staff in Sweden across to Anritsu AB.



Commenting on the agreement, Michael Spatny, General Manager of Anritsu EMEA Ltd, said: “Anritsu’s sales and support operations in Sweden will provide Teledyne LeCroy customers with an outstanding service, and enable customers to source the complementary product lines of Anritsu and Teledyne LeCroy from a single source. There is a clear synergy between our product lines, and we see a strong benefit for the Swedish market in having these products represented together. As one of the leading test and measurement companies in the Swedish market, Anritsu has the experience and capability to provide the high levels of support that our customers expect.”



Jean Laury, Area Vice-President for Teledyne LeCroy (EMEA), said: “Teledyne LeCroy has been very active in the Swedish market, with highly knowledgeable and experienced sales representatives, and yet we felt we did not have the optimized coverage. Partnering with Anritsu will bring a lot of benefits to both parties: optimize and combine our resources, improve our reach to the market, offer a wider product portfolio providing a one-stop shop for high-end equipment to our customers, share our experience with key accounts and expand our communication. Anritsu is the ideal partner as their product range complements Teledyne LeCroy's perfectly and in no way competes. I am very excited with the opportunities that this partnership brings.”