© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls expands automotive battery footprint

Johnson Controls expands its automotive battery footprint in China by opening a new battery plant in Western China.

Johnson Controls is growing its presence in China by opening a new automotive battery manufacturing plant that will produce 6 million automotive batteries per year.



The new 133'000 square meter facility in Chongqing City reflects an investment of USD 154 million.



"The opening of our Chongqing plant builds on Johnson Controls' deep history in this region and demonstrates our long-term commitment to China, which is a key strategic market for Johnson Controls,'' said Kenneth Yeng, vice president and general manager of Johnson Controls Power Solutions China. "This facility will not only enable us to meet increasing demand from our customers in China, but will also allow us to demonstrate our global leadership in technology and sustainability."



The new plant in Chongqing is expected to create more than 500 jobs once at full capacity. Johnson Controls entered the Chinese automotive supply market with batteries in 2005 and continues to invest in bringing advanced technologies, capacity and technical capabilities to China.