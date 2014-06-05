© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Jabil Circuit signs with REDT

REDT has entered into a manufacturing agreement with EMS-provider Jabil Circuit Inc, for its Energy Storage Solutions.

The agreement will provide a scale manufacturing capability that enables REDT to accelerate its market deployment plans and expects to be in a position to commence commercial sales in the near future. Jabil will commence production of the REDT Battery in the UK.



David Kipling, Senior Director at Jabil, said: "We are pleased to support REDT in the commercialisation of its product in such a high growth and important energy storage sector. We have been impressed by detailed product development completed by REDT, in particular REDT's flow battery product in that it simply works and has been designed for key demand driven storage applications."



Scott McGregor, Chief Executive Officer, Camco and Executive Chairman, REDT, said: "We have taken a patient and quiet approach developing the REDT product. After a lengthy quality research and demonstration phase the REDT battery is now ready for commercialisation. Outsourcing our manufacturing, as a non-core skill, to such a credible and quality partner as Jabil will ensure we can commercialise a high quality REDT battery at large volumes which can meet the strong demand for storage."



John Ward, Executive President, REDT, said: "We are most excited that the REDT battery will now be able to be deployed at scale for our key applications: off-grid, renewable storage and grid support. We have been impressed with Jabil's skills and collaborative approach which will ensure we can be successful in the next phase of REDT's development. "