© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 05, 2014
New group sales director at AWS
AWS Electronics Group appoints experienced EMS business development executive Michal Mraz as Group Sales Director.
Mraz is responsible for driving worldwide business for the Group as the company sees increased demand for its services from existing and new customers seeking to access its manufacturing facilities in Slovakia. Mraz is an experienced EMS business development director who has worked in both the global and in-country EMS base.
AWS CEO Paul Deehan comments: “We are delighted that Michal is joining us to spearhead our drive into new geographic markets and promote the capabilities we can offer through our plant in Slovakia. As cost pressures remain and customers have to be vigilant to maintain high standards yet achieve price advantage in competitive markets, we can assist by offshoring production to Slovakia. Total acquisition cost there is one of the lowest in Eastern Europe and indeed is better than in many parts of S.E. Asia. As an international business, we wanted to broaden our executive level management team and Michal’s expertise and business acumen will prove invaluable as he leads our global sales efforts.”
AWS has invested over GBP 2million in its Slovakian manufacturing plant over the past two years so its capabilities mirror those in the company’s UK facility. AWS Slovakia is now fully self-sufficient and boasts high-tech production capabilities including five lines with thirteen pick- and-place machines and on-site process capabilities such as X-Ray, Flying Probe, Mertec AOI, Robotic ultrasonic wash, selective and automated conformal coating, potting, encapsulation and cable over moulding.
Mraz said: “I’m happy to be joining AWS at this exciting stage. Global dynamics are changing and we are seeing a rise in re-shoring - contract manufacturing work coming back to Europe from Asia – as well as growth from local markets as both Slovakia and Czech Republic become net producers. Germany also is increasingly outsourcing much of the supply chain to Eastern Europe, due to cost drivers. At AWS, we offer customers a responsive and flexible approach coupled with strong price advantages, which compare directly with S.E. Asia, yet we are only a few hours from anywhere in the Europe zone.”
