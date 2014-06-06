© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

MakerBot and Tech Data sign distribution agreement

3D printer company, MakerBot, is expanding its North American footprint with the addition of Tech Data as a distribution partner to bring MakerBot 3D printing technology to Tech Data’s channel of resellers.

Tech Data has committed to representing MakerBot 3D printing and scanning products exclusively within the 3D printing category for the next 12 months.



“Partnering with Tech Data is an exciting opportunity for MakerBot to expand the reach of our 3D printing, scanning and software solutions,” noted Mark Schulze, vice president of Sales for MakerBot. “With a solid understanding of how quickly the desktop 3D printing market is growing and their commitment to supporting top-tier resellers targeting the professional, educational and consumer markets, signing on with Tech Data was an easy decision to make.”



“Due to the rise in market demand and rapid adoption of 3D printing and scanning we have observed, Tech Data is partnering with MakerBot to offer solution providers the best-in-class products they seek to meet the needs of their end-user customers,” said Wendy Maurer-Linsky, vice president, Product Marketing, Systems & Peripherals at Tech Data. “Through our partnership with MakerBot, we are offering new ways for our solution providers to expand their portfolio and profitably grow their business.”



Tech Data Canada is also excited about the addition of MakerBot’s 3D printing and scanning products to its printing and imaging product offerings. “This partnership will allow us to provide our reseller partners across Canada with a unique mix of leading-edge products that meet end users’ growing demands and will further expand their businesses and profitability in the channel,” said Manal Guirguis, director of Product Marketing, Tech Data Canada.