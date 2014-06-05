© creasencesro-dreamstime.com General | June 05, 2014
Wacker expands production capacity at its Burghausen site
Wacker Chemie AG is expanding its production capacity for dispersible polymer powders in Germany.
The Munich-based chemical company is currently building a new spray dryer with an annual capacity of 50'000 metric tons at its Burghausen site, investing an amount of around EUR 20 million. The facility is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2015 and will be one of the largest of its kind worldwide.
Wacker aims to meet the globally rising demand for dispersible polymer powders, which is driven by worldwide trends such as urbanization, renovation and energy efficiency, as well as the increasing need for environmentally compatible dry-mix mortar products. With the planned production expansion, the Group is creating the necessary capacity to reliably meet the market growth predicted by industry experts in the long term.
“Worldwide, demand for high-quality dispersible polymer powders is rising particularly in residential construction and infrastructure measures,” explains Arno von der Eltz, president of Wacker Polymers. “We started to extend our dispersible polymer powder production at our Nanjing site at the end of last year and now want to push ahead with expanding our capacities in Burghausen, too – and thus strengthen our global position as a leading manufacturer of dispersible polymer powders.”
