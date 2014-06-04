© xdew77-dreamstime.com

EU launches world’s largest civilian robotics programme

The European Commission and 180 companies and research organisations (under the umbrella of euRobotics) has launch the world's largest civilian research and innovation programme in robotics.

Covering manufacturing, agriculture, health, transport, civil security and households, the initiative – called SPARC – is the EU’s industrial policy effort to strengthen Europe’s position in the global robotics market (EUR 60 billion a year by 2020).



This initiative is expected to create over 240'000 jobs in Europe, and increase Europe’s share of the global market to 42% (a boost of EUR 4 billion per year). The European Commission will invest EUR 700 million and euRobotics EUR 2.1 billion.



European Commission Vice President, Neelie Kroes, said: "Europe needs to be a producer and not merely a consumer of robots. Robots do much more than replace humans – they often do things humans can’t or won’t do and that improves everything from our quality of life to our safety. Integrating robots into European industry helps us create and keep jobs in Europe.”



President of euRobotics Bernd Liepert said: "SPARC will ensure the competitiveness of European robotics industries. Robot-based automation solutions are essential to overcome today’s most pressing societal challenges - from demographic change to mobility to sustainable production".