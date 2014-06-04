© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Redundancies at AQ Enclosure Systems in Sweden

AQ Enclosure Systems AB, with operations in Vaggeryd, Falköping and Kista, has given notice of redundancy to 25 of a total of 200 employees. The redundancy affects only the Vaggeryd unit.

The background to the redundancy is reduced volumes within a customer segment due to lower demand. The lower demand is expected to be sustained, a press notice states.



In parallel with the redundancies, substantial investments are also made in the Vaggeryd unit.