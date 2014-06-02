© Essemtec

Universal Science invests in Essemtec equipment

Universal Science has further expanded it’s SMT production line with the investment in an Essemtec Tucano Plus screenprinter.

The company has in the recent months invested in several Essemtec SMT production machines. Just six months after purchasing their first Tucano screenprinter, Universal Science has again selected Essemtec as supplier for their new printer.