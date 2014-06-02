© dr911-dreamstime.com

That didn't last long – Motorola shuts down in Texas

Motorola Mobility is planning to close up shop in Texas. The company's Fort Worth venture only lasted about a year.

The American smartphone venture is going to shut down by the end of the year. The Fort Worth facility had as many as 3'500 employees at its peak, and currently about 700 employees, which are mostly hired by Motorola's EMS partner Flextronics, according to a report in Bloomberg.



Motorola claims that the sale of the handset unit to Lenovo – for UED 2.91 billion – had no impact on the decision to close, the report concludes.