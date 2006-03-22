Consumer Electronics renamed to Global Sourcing AG

ce CONSUMER ELECTRONIC AG implemented the approval received by the shareholders at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on December 7, 2005 to rename the company.

Up from now the company's name is ce GLOBAL SOURCING AG added with "Procurement Services for Chips".



Michael Negel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company: "With the new name we want to express the current and future direction of the company and start a visible new beginning. After we moved the Munich headquarters to a less expensive facility this is a further step to a successful future."