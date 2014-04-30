© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

TT Electronics-IMS wins SAVIC business

TT Electronics secures new business award with SAVIC, providing further support for the C919 program and China’s commercial aircraft market.

TT Electronics-IMS has secured a new business award with the Shanghai Avionics Corporation (SAVIC). The company is providing manufacturing services in support of Level A airborne avionics systems, which will be used on the C919, China’s first domestically produced airplane.



SAVIC is a provider of avionics products to the Chinese aviation industry and owned by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). Based in AVIC Shanghai,



“We are proud to be working with SAVIC on certain Level A airborne avionics systems for the C919, especially as it is planned for test-flight in 2015.” said Byron Zhang, Managing Director of TT Electronics-IMS China. “Our prestigious Nadcap accreditations have continued to enable us to work on China’s most anticipated aircraft project during a time of exciting growth and innovation in this market.”