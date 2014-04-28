© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

WUS and Schweizer partner up for HF segment

WUS Printed Circuits and Schweizer Electronic, have enetered into an exclusive long-term agreement for the production of High Frequency PCBs for the global automotive and industrial market.

Due to the increasing global demand for specific base materials and hybrid assemblies, the market for HF PCBs is growing at a fast pace, urging industry players to join forces in order to provide their customer with the desired quantities. HF PCBs are required for applications such as adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance, thus enabling autonomous driving in the future.



“Maintaining a sound and healthy growth of Schweizer, which is based on a long and successful business history of 165 years with long-term partnerships, is one of our obligations towards all our stakeholders. Timing remains critical for success. Thanks to our additional partnership with WUS, our customers will have access to further HF production capacities in Asia, while we continue our joint venture Meiko Schweizer Electronics and ramp up our production capacities in Vietnam. With the expertise and process know-how of our partner MEIKO and the supplementary profound platform and resources of WUS, we have a sound and reliable production setup in Asia and are well prepared to meet the requirements of our customers. I am convinced that this will strengthen our value proposition and that it will be to the benefit of our customer as well as the three companies.” says Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO Schweizer Electronic AG.



And Chris WUS, Managing Director of WUS Printed Circuits Co., Ltd., adds:” This is a winwin solution for both companies as well as for our customers in order to face our common challenges. We are very happy to enter this partnership with Schweizer and to contribute with our technical platform and our resources to expanding the international business activities of Schweizer’s partner network.”