© handmadepictures-dreamstime.com

TPT to increase output

Taiwanese PCB manufacturer Taiwan PCB Techvest (TPT) is planning to increase its PCB capacity to 1.2 million square feet per month during Q2 of 2014.

However, the company plans to further increase its capacity to 1.5 million square feet by the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2014, reports DigiTimes citing industry sources.



The company is expecting its share on the global notebook market increase considerably during the year, as the company has managed to add to its number of clients for notebook boards from three to five, the report continues.