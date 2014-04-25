© blotty-dreamstime.com

Note: off on the right foot

After a protracted period of fading volumes, Note was able to conclude that its market initiatives were beginning to pay off last autumn.

“After a protracted period of fading volumes we were able to conclude that our market initiatives were beginning to pay off last autumn. Sales increased by just over 6% in the final quarter of last year and growth continued in the first quarter by just over 8%, to SEK 232.8 million. The growth during first quarter was due to a combination of extended assignments for existing customers and increased volumes starting to feed through in more recent customer collaborations,” said CEO and president, Peter Laveson.



The increase in sales also led to an improved operating profit, up by 5.5 million to SEK 5.8 (0.3) million. Also, cash flow after the company's investments developed positively ans was SEK 23.1 (-8.0) million.



-----



1 SEK = 0.11010 EUR, Oanda 2014-04-25).