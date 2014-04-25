© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies expands into new Colorado location

US-based EMS provider, Creation Technologies, has expanded and relocated its Colorado-based Design Center to a larger facility in order to meet increased demand from its customers for design services.

Creation Design Services is the design group of EMS provider Creation Technologies. It maintains Design Centers in both Colorado and Wisconsin.



The new 16'000 square foot Design Center, located in the MIE Corporate Center in Golden, Colorado, features dedicated labs for each of Creation’s speciﬁc engineering disciplines, which include optical and imaging, electrical, mechanical, industrial, ﬂuidics and software development. The facility is ISO 13485, ISO 14971 and ISO 9001-certiﬁed and is compliant with UL, CE, CSA, MET, ETL and TUV requirements.



“We’re very pleased to be part of a Colorado community that is recognized as a hotbed for technology innovation,” said Vice President of Design Services, Mark Stephenson. “People here are making so many good things happen with regard to economic development, and the entrepreneurial spirit is evident. We’re excited about the ongoing growth of Creation Design Services as a whole, and I’m proud of our team of engineers that provides our customers with innovative and cost-eﬀective solutions for their market challenges. ”