Aspocomp: from loss to profit

First-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million, a YoY increase of 11%. The five largest customers accounted for 70 percent of net sales (66% 1-3/2013).

In geographical terms, 86 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (88%) and 14 percent in Asia (12%).



The level of demand improved toward the end of the reporting period. In particular, demand in the telecom sector picked up significantly. The net sales of the other segments were also higher than expected, the company reports.



The operating result was EUR 0.2 million (EUR -0.7 million 1-3/2013). At the end of the period, the Oulu plant operated at full capacity utilization. In mid-March, the Teuva plant transitioned from one to two shifts per day.



CEO’s review: “The market situation improved significantly toward the end of the first quarter. We responded to the increase in demand by changing over from one to two shifts at the Teuva plant in March. At the end of the reporting period, the Oulu plant operated at full capacity utilization. Due to the slow start of the year, net sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million and the operating result excluding non-recurring items to EUR 0.3 million, or 5 percent of net sales. It’s encouraging that the heavy loss posted in the previous quarter now turned into clear profit.”