New customer for BB Electronics

​Lyngsoe Systems, a supplier and system integrator of RFID systems within library automation, postal services and parcel tracking, has selected BB Electronics as supply chain partner for building complete RFID systems products.

BB Electronics will take care and responsibility for the complete supply chain including customized handling and shipment to Lyngsoe Systems customers world wide.



This agreement includes outsourcing of Lyngsoe Systems' in-house assembly and stock keeping as well as transfer of PCBA and unit production from Canada to Denmark.



In addition to this BB has established a logistics and engineering team supporting Lyngsoe Systems new product introduction and securing on going cost reduction.



For BB Electronics this new deal is an important step in development and utilization of the factory services from Horsens with its higher focus on box build and related advanced supply chain logistics.