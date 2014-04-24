© Eolane Suzhou Electronics Production | April 24, 2014
Eolane Suzhou expands facility space
Eolane Suzhou is expanding its facility space for system integration projects. Since the inauguration from 2006, Eolane Suzhou has been aiming to provide one-stop shop services to customers.
The Year of 2014 is the “Strategic D Year” for Eolane Suzhou to have much further development on Box-build and System Integration Projects. Therefore, Eolane Suzhou launched its decoration project in February 2014.
The overall factory area will be expanded to 5500 square meters from original 1500 square meters, in which 4000 square meters will be for manufacturing and operation..
In accordance with the planned layout, the first floor will be mainly utilized for automated production. The second floor will be a multi-functional workshop, dedicated assembly facilities for box-build will be set-up with testing and system integration capabilities. The third floor will be set as the offices and laboratory for R&D team. Besides the decoration, the third SMT line of Eolane Suzhou will be invested in the fourth quarter, which will significantly expand our existing capacity.
New dust proof ceilings, anti-static floors, LED lightings and environmental protection air conditioning system will be used in the new factory.
The whole decoration project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2014.
“We believe that the whole factory decoration will bring the improvements of production operations and customer service.” Mr. Steven Shen, the General Manager of Eolane Suzhou said, "Eolane Technology Suzhou has excellent engineering capabilities and outstanding manufacturing expertise. In the future, we will continue to provide exceptional customer service at best quality for the long term success of our customer’s business.”
The overall factory area will be expanded to 5500 square meters from original 1500 square meters, in which 4000 square meters will be for manufacturing and operation..
In accordance with the planned layout, the first floor will be mainly utilized for automated production. The second floor will be a multi-functional workshop, dedicated assembly facilities for box-build will be set-up with testing and system integration capabilities. The third floor will be set as the offices and laboratory for R&D team. Besides the decoration, the third SMT line of Eolane Suzhou will be invested in the fourth quarter, which will significantly expand our existing capacity.
New dust proof ceilings, anti-static floors, LED lightings and environmental protection air conditioning system will be used in the new factory.
The whole decoration project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2014.
“We believe that the whole factory decoration will bring the improvements of production operations and customer service.” Mr. Steven Shen, the General Manager of Eolane Suzhou said, "Eolane Technology Suzhou has excellent engineering capabilities and outstanding manufacturing expertise. In the future, we will continue to provide exceptional customer service at best quality for the long term success of our customer’s business.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments