© Eolane Suzhou

Eolane Suzhou expands facility space

Eolane Suzhou is expanding its facility space for system integration projects. Since the inauguration from 2006, Eolane Suzhou has been aiming to provide one-stop shop services to customers.

The Year of 2014 is the “Strategic D Year” for Eolane Suzhou to have much further development on Box-build and System Integration Projects. Therefore, Eolane Suzhou launched its decoration project in February 2014.



The overall factory area will be expanded to 5500 square meters from original 1500 square meters, in which 4000 square meters will be for manufacturing and operation..



In accordance with the planned layout, the first floor will be mainly utilized for automated production. The second floor will be a multi-functional workshop, dedicated assembly facilities for box-build will be set-up with testing and system integration capabilities. The third floor will be set as the offices and laboratory for R&D team. Besides the decoration, the third SMT line of Eolane Suzhou will be invested in the fourth quarter, which will significantly expand our existing capacity.



New dust proof ceilings, anti-static floors, LED lightings and environmental protection air conditioning system will be used in the new factory.



The whole decoration project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2014.



“We believe that the whole factory decoration will bring the improvements of production operations and customer service.” Mr. Steven Shen, the General Manager of Eolane Suzhou said, "Eolane Technology Suzhou has excellent engineering capabilities and outstanding manufacturing expertise. In the future, we will continue to provide exceptional customer service at best quality for the long term success of our customer’s business.”