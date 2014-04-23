© vladek-dreamstime.com

Saab supplies vehicle electronics to Patria

Saab has received an order from the Finnish military vehicle manufacturer Patria Land Systems Oy. The order includes vehicle electronics for the information systems of Patria AMV 8x8 vehicles.

The deliveries include a data network and operator displays plus a digital video system with cameras. These will be integrated in the Patria AMV 8x8 vehicles to be delivered by Patria to South Africa. The deliveries will take place in 2014-2016. The sub systems will be locally supported in South Africa.



"Saab is supplying Patria AMV vehicles with the latest technology, helping to improve local situational awareness for soldiers in the field. This order further establishes our position as a leading supplier of robust systems within vehicle electronics on the international market," says Niclas Lövgren, Director and Head of Vehicle Systems at Saab´s Business Area Support and Services.