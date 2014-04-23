© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Sanmina: revenue and profitability will continue to improve

EMS-provider Sanmina's second quarter for the fiscal year 2014 proved to be better than expected, positioning the company for a good start to the second half of the fiscal year.

Revenue for the second quarter was USD 1.48 billion, compared to USD 1.45 billion in the prior quarter and USD 1.43 billion for the same period of fiscal 2013. GAAP operating margin landed on 3.1 percent.



GAAP operating income in the second quarter was USD 45.3 million or 3.1 percent of revenue, compared to USD 45.8 million or 3.2 percent of revenue for the same period the previous year. GAAP net income in the second quarter was USD 20.8 million, compared to USD 21.2 million for the same period a year ago.



"I am pleased with our second quarter results. Our outlook for revenue growth in the second half of the year remains optimistic as new programs ramp and demand improves across a broad set of customers. We continue to invest in technology and business processes which offer a distinct advantage to our customers. As we further diversify our business, we believe our revenue and profitability will continue to improve," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.