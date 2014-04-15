© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Zebra to acquire Motorola’s enterprise business

Zebra Technologies Corporation and Motorola Solutions have entered into a definitive agreement in which Zebra will acquire Motorola’s Enterprise business for USD 3.45 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new debt. The transaction, which was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2014.



"This acquisition will transform Zebra into a leading provider of solutions that deliver greater intelligence and insights into our customers' enterprises and extended value chains," stated Anders Gustafsson, Zebra’s chief executive officer. "The Enterprise business will generate significant value for our shareholders by driving further product innovation and deeper engagement with our customers and partners. It positions Zebra as a leading technology innovator, with the accelerating convergence of mobility, data analytics and cloud computing."



"Our Enterprise business is an ideal fit for Zebra," stated Greg Brown, Motorola Solutions chairman and CEO. "This transaction will enable us to further sharpen our strategic focus on providing mission-critical solutions for our government and public safety customers. Upon closing of the transaction, we intend to return the proceeds to our shareholders in a timely fashion."



Motorola Solutions will continue to manufacture, design, integrate and deliver voice and data communication solutions for government and public safety customers.



The transaction will significantly expand Zebra’s geographic reach; the combined company will have about 20'000 channel partners in more than 100 countries, and will hold a portfolio of intellectual property, with approximately 4'500 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.