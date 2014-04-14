© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Mass layoffs at FagorMastercook

White goods manufacturer, FagorMastercook, will implement a collective dismissal programme in Poland, resulting in the loss of 1'118 jobs by the end of May 2014.

Workers who are made redundant will receive a severance package. The company announced that the reason for the redundancies is because the factory is no longer profitable due to a shrinking order book and deterioration of situation in the domestic appliances market.



The factory in Wrocław was founded in 1946 and was state-owned until it was acquired by Fagor in 2002.