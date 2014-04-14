© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Nokia to offer voluntary retirement

Nokia's troubles in India is still not resolved. The ongoing legal issues surrounding its Chennai plant has halted the transfer to Microsoft. However, its seems as if the Finns has a plan.

The Finns has reportedly offered voluntary retirement at its Chennai plant. The facility currently employs 6'600 people, who are now facing an uncertain future as the Indian authorities have seized the plant, thus blocking it from becoming a part of the Nokia/Microsoft deal, according to a report in the Wall street Journal.



Nokia has confirmed to WSJ that the company has started offering severance packages to employees who wish to leave the company.



The EUR 5.4 billion deal is expected to close by the end of this month. However, with the legal issues surrounding the Chennai plant, it is still uncertain what will happen with it and if it will be included.



However, Indian labour unions are not pleased with Nokia's move and have requested the local labour commissioner to resolve the issue, the report continues.