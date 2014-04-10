© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

Nam Tai Electronics renames itself

Nam Tai Electronics will change its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. The Company is also scheduled to begin trading under a new ticker symbol (NTP) on the NYSE at market open on April 22, 2014.

Upon the cessation of the Company's LCM manufacturing business in April 2014, it will focus its efforts on redeveloping two parcels of property in Gushu, Shenzen, and Guangming, Shenzhen, respectively, by converting these two parcels into high-end commercial complexes. "Our new corporate identity signifies the Company's transformation from electronic manufacturing and design services to property development and management" said Mr. Koo, Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.