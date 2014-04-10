© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Kyocera consolidates in America

Kyocera has consolidated sales and technical operations of two divisions into the Organic Products Sales Group of Kyocera America to support its growing Organic Microelectronic Substrate Business.

Kyocera has consolidated the North American sales and technical operations of Kyocera SLC Technologies Corporation (KST) and Kyocera Circuit Solutions USA Inc. (KCS-US) into the Organic Products Sales Group of Kyocera America Inc. (KAI), based in San Diego, California, effective April 1, 2014.



The Kyocera Group has been expanding its business in the printed circuit board (PCB) market with organic packages produced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, KST.



On October 1, 2013, in order to further strengthen and expand the Kyocera Group’s organic substrate business, Kyocera Corporation of Japan concluded a share transfer agreement with Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. and NEC Corporation to acquire all shares of the PCB manufacturing company NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions Inc. (TNCSi). The new company became Kyocera Circuit Solutions Inc. (KCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.



KCS has focused its PCB business on motherboards and modules, while recently expanding into low-profile multilayer boards — for applications including high-end telecommunications infrastructure equipment, module PCBs used in smartphones, and PCBs for in-vehicle applications.



By merging the North American sales and technical service organisations into one Organic Products Sales Group at KAI, Kyocera aims to enhance its product offerings and contribute to the expansion of organic-based solutions.