© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Kitron: Air defence order from Kongsberg

Kitron has, through its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal, Norway, received an order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for military communications equipment.

The order is related to contracts Kongsberg has signed with Raytheon for supplying the NASAMS air-defence system to Oman.



Kitron will supply various communications products, and production will be done at Kitron's plant in Arendal. The order has a value for Kitron of NOK 80,7 million, and will be filled in 2014 and 2015.



"This contract is a good example of how defence systems developed in Norway, in this case NASAMS to Oman in cooperation with Raytheon, create employment and increase skills among Norwegian suppliers. Kitron demonstrates a level of competency and professionalism that meets the strict standards of Kongsberg and the international market. Kitron demonstrates great ability to cooperate and develop, both in terms of quality and competency. Our goal is that as much as possible of our export contracts will benefit Norwegian industry," said Harald Ånnestad, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



"The order demonstrated that Kitron is an important partner for Kongsberg in relation to international defence contracts. For the plant in Arendal this contract is of great importance. It creates visibility and contributes to secure employment in 2015," said Dag Songedal, interim CEO of Kitron.



"Kitron in Arendal has for a number of years focused on defence products, and this order confirms that we have the skills that customers demand and that our total offering is competitive," said Songedal.