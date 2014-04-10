© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Rick Osterloh named President and COO of Motorola Mobility

Rick Osterloh has been named as President and COO of Motorola Mobility. Rick will assume the role immediately, reporting to the Motorola Operating Board at Google until the Lenovo acquisition is complete.

Rick is a Silicon Valley veteran and a familiar face across Motorola, where he has been leading all product management and helping to define the ‘go forward’ strategy for the past two years. Rick first joined the company 7 years ago when Motorola acquired Good, and he started Motorola down the Android path while managing product and engineering teams. Between stints here, Rick joined Skype, where he oversaw design and product until it was acquired by Microsoft.