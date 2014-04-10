© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

ebm-papst starts factory expansion

The ebm-papst Group has begun the expansion of its production facility. The company is investing around 15 million euros in the project, intensifying its production of large energy-saving fans for the European market.

Besides expanding the production facility by around 10'000 square meters, the plans also call for building a computing centre.



Rainer Hundsdörfer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ebm-papst Group: "The decision to expand a facility in Germany signals our long-term commitment to the location. With this investment, we are responding to the increasing demand for energy-saving technology and positioning the company for further growth."



"With this investment, we are making an advance payment in the hope that promised government support for urgently needed infrastructure projects such as improvements to the Hollenbach hill will be forthcoming," said Hundsdörfer. He added that, as a world market leader in a rural area, ebm-papst is part of a tightly woven value creation network. Customers, suppliers, partners and employees all need to be able to reach ebm-papst quickly and on time. "A clear A6 motorway is equally important in this regard," the ebm-papst chairman said.