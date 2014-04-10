© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

GCT GmbH reported sales up 40%

GCT GmbH in Weingarten reported an on-year net sales increase of 40% in the first quarter 2014, which is 17% above their own target figures.

The crucial factor was the strong demand for diamond coated drills and routers for the mechanical processing of IMS and the high increase of job coating orders.