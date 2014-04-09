© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

Fraunhofer selects Anritsu equipment

The Fraunhofer Institute for high frequency physics and radar technology FHR in Wachtberg, Germany has decided to use a 145 GHz broadband millimetre-wave test system, based upon the ME7838A system from Anritsu, for measurements for the development of new high frequency equipment and components.

The system is a combination of the vector network analyser "VectorStar B" MS4647B and the advanced broadband measuring modules from Anritsu which cover the frequency range of 70 kHz to 145 GHz in one sweep coaxially for the first time in the world with a new type of 0.8 mm plug connector standard.



Prof. Pohl, Department Manager from FHR, said: "This new type of 145 GHz broadband measuring system is currently the best solution in the world for our purposes for network analyser measurements in the millimetre-wave range". Anritsu is very proud that an institute of the Fraunhofer organisation has repeatedly declared itself in favour of the standards-setting technologies of Anritsu.