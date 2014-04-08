© Picodeon Electronics Production | April 08, 2014
Industry veteran Fergus Clarke joins Picodeon as CEO
Finnish coating technology specialist, Picodeon, has found its new CEO. Fergus Clarke has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.
Clarke brings over 25 years of global high technology management experience. His appointment comes at a point where Picodeon is experiencing strong interest from OEMs in Battery, LED, Optical, and Life Science applications.
“We are delighted to have Fergus Clarke join our team. Fergus’ depth of leadership experience at Applied Materials and smaller high growth companies will be important as Picodeon grows its business to meet the demand from our customer base,” said Nikolay Danilov, Chairman of the Board, at Picodeon.
Clarke was 18 years at Applied Materials, in various leadership positions in Operations, Business Development and General Management, working in Germany, Ireland, and the USA. Subsequent to Applied, he has led start ups in Healthcare and Nutraceuticals, and most recently was Vice President at UTi, a global supply chain company.
“I am excited to come on board with Picodeon at such an important time for the company,” said Clarke. “Picodeon’s innovative technology, highly skilled team, and focussed investors have positioned them uniquely to bring new solutions to emerging application spaces. I look forward to scaling the company so that all our customers can benefit from Picodeon’s capabilities”.
Clarke also added, “I would like to thank Jari Liimatainen for leading the team in the dual role of CEO/CTO until my appointment. I look forward to working closely with Jari as he now focusses on our Technology Roadmap, and developing solutions for our customers”.
