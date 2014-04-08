© evertiq

Nokia/Microsoft deal gets Chinese approval

The planned transaction whereby Nokia plans to sell substantially all of its Devices & Services business to Microsoft has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce of China.

The closing of the transaction, which was announced on September 3, 2013, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Nokia and Microsoft have now received regulatory approvals from the People's Republic of China, the European Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous other jurisdictions. Nokia and Microsoft continue to expect the transaction to close during April 2014.



The regulatory approval process has involved a review of Nokia's patent licensing practices by several competition authorities around the world. During that process, no authority has challenged Nokia's compliance with its FRAND undertakings related to standard-essential patents (licensing on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms) or requested that Nokia make changes to its licensing program or royalty terms.