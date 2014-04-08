© luchschen dreamstime.com

AT&S successful in audit round

A series of audits conducted by Bureau Veritas at the end of March reaffirmed printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S AG’s compliance with the standards for quality, environmental protection and workplace health and safety.

All of the AT&S Group’s plants have demonstrated compliance with the ISO 9001 and TS 16949 (quality management for automotive production) quality standards, the ISO 14001 environmental management standard and the OHSAS 18001 standard for occupational health and safety.



“As a Group with a global presence, the goal at our plants around the world in terms of quality, employee safety and social responsibility has always been to introduce the principles, high standards, know-how and expertise currently in place at our facilities in the West – and to do so to the letter,” explained AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.