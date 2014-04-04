© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

InnoFour expands in the Benelux

As of the beginning of April, Laury Watervoort has joined EDA specialist Innofour as Senior Application Engineer.

After graduating in telecommunications, he became an electrical engineer for 6 years at Philips and in 1990 he moved and started working in the EDA industry for Intergraph, later evolved as Veribest, and for Mentor Graphics. Starting as an all-round application engineer he became over the years a senior application consultant for PCB, Signal Integrity, EMC and has an extensive experience within the Xpedition PCB design flow, a short press release startes.



Jaap Schuurman, Marketing Director at InnoFour: “We are very happy to have Laury on board, he’s a great addition to our team."



Laury will be part of the InnoFour team in the Benelux and will be based in Almelo, The Netherlands.