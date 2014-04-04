© photographer dreamstime.com

ICAPE Group sales increased by +32% in 2013

ICAPE Group reported consolidated turnover of EUR 58 million for 2013; an increase of 32% in comparison to the result of 2012 (EUR 44 million).

“Since the beginning of 2012, continuing through the past 2 years, we have experienced extremely strong sales growth across different markets. This is the fruit of strong team efforts in prospection and of our world-wide exhibitions strategy”, said Thomas CHEA, ICAPE Group Marketing Director, “To accompany our quick growth, in 2013, we have opened 3 new subsidiaries: ICAPE Russia in Moscow, ICAPE India in Bangalore, and ICAPE Deutschland in Frankfurt, boosting our strong development in those countries.”



"Despite the general market situation, the outlook for our business in 1Q/2014 is good. We are on our way to reach or even exceed our plans for 2014.”



Leveraging the momentum of this dynamics, and in view of the new business plan, ICAPE Group expects to achieve over EUR 76 million in 2014, representing another plus 30% increase.