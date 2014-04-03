© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

OnCore Manufacturing appoints CIO

Abbas Arsiwala has joined OnCore Manufacturing as Chief Information Officer. As CIO Arsiwala will continue to build and develop OnCore’s information technology systems to improve productivity and enhance the customer experience.

“Abbas’ addition to the OnCore team will help us increase the company’s ability to provide personalized customer service,” said Sajjad Malik, President and CEO of OnCore. “His background and EMS industry experience will be instrumental in advancing our IT roadmap.”



“I look forward to working with the OnCore team building on the work they’ve already accomplished and making IT a key service differentiator,” said Abbas Arsiwala, Chief Information Officer of OnCore Manufacturing.



Prior to joining OnCore Arsiwala has been the information systems architect at Creation Technologies for nine years. Prior to Creation he was lead systems architect at Celestica.