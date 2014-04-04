© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

LED bulb prices drop steadily in February

Global Average Selling Price (ASP) for 40W equiv. and 60W equiv. LED bulbs both dipped in February 2014, with falls in U.S. most evident. ASP for 40W equiv. LED bulbs slid 0.8% to US $15.1, while 60W equiv. LED bulb ASP dropped 2.1% to US$ 20.8.