© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Micronic Mydata receives order for a FPS5500 mask writer

Micronic Mydata today announced an order for a FPS5500 mask writer. The FPS5500 mask writer will be used to produce photomasks for advanced packaging.

“It is a pleasure to get this repeat order from our customer who already has several tools from us”, said Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager PG of Micronic Mydata AB. “It clearly demonstrates that our product offering meet the requirements for the most advanced applications within electronic packaging.”



Delivery will take place during the second half of 2014 to a mask shop in Asia.