Kyocera consolidates North American cutting tool operations

Kyocera has created a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Kyocera Precision Tools, to consolidate its North American cutting tool operations in the indexable, micro-tool, and printed circuit board (PCB) cutting tool markets.

Effective immediately, Kyocera Precision Tools Inc. will carry the company’s full line of micro-tool and PCB cutting tool products, formerly supplied under the name Kyocera Tycom Corporation (KTC). By July 1, 2014, when the consolidation is completed, the full line of indexable cutting tool products currently supplied by the Cutting Tool Division of Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation (KICC) will be merged into the new company as well.



Kyocera Precision Tools, is headquartered in Hendersonville, NC. Holding the reins of the enterprise as President is Koichi Nosaka, former general manager of cutting tools at KICC, and, as Vice President, Jim Good, former president of KTC.



All existing cutting tool sales and production facilities will continue to remain operational. Kyocera anticipates a smooth transition with no interruption in service to customers.