© Kimball Electronics Production | April 02, 2014
Three new officers at Kimball
Kimball International has appointed three new officers within the company’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, Kimball Electronics Group.
Julie Dutchess, has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Human Resources for Kimball Electronics Group, responsible for all aspects of global human resources, personnel and benefits for the Group’s multinational operations. Dutchess has served as the Group’s Director of Human Resources since 1997. She joined Kimball in 1975.
Sandy Smith, has been promoted to Vice President, Information Technology, with global responsibility for Kimball’s EMS information technology and computing systems in Asia, Europe and North America. She currently serves as Director, Systems Support, a position she assumed in 2004. Smith joined Kimball in 1987.
Janusz Kasprzyk, currently General Manager of Kimball Electronics Poland, has been promoted to Vice President, European Operations. In his expanded role, Kasprzyk will serve as the Group’s most senior leader in Europe, with responsibility for high level customer liaison and identification of significant new growth opportunities. Kasprzyk has 30 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing services industry. He joined Kimball Electronics in 2000 as Operations Manager of the manufacturing facility in Poznan.
Kimball International announced a plan in January to Spin-Off its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment as an independent, publicly-traded company later this fall. The promotions became effective March 31.
Kimball International President and CEO, Jim Thyen, commented on the appointments, saying, “Our ability to continue building an impressive record of performance is made possible by dedicated, effective leadership. Each of these new officers has made important contributions to our past success, and each one will strengthen our Company as we move forward.….It is personally rewarding to acknowledge leaders such as these.”
