© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

iQor completes acquisition of Jabil Aftermarket Services

iQor has completed the acquisition of the Aftermarket Services business of Jabil Circuit. The acquisition positions iQor to address the USD 40 billion market.

“We are excited to welcome the more than 13'000 Aftermarket Services employees to iQor,” said Hartmut Liebel, CEO of iQor, who previously served as CEO of Jabil Aftermarket Services for more than 10 years. “The transaction combines iQor’s leading customer support capabilities with Jabil Aftermarket Services’ experience as the premier product support organization to create a unique service offering that addresses needs across the customer value chain. Our broader global footprint and wider range of solutions will create a powerful value proposition for many of our clients."



Jabil Aftermarket Services will operate as a separate business unit of iQor and will be called iQor Aftermarket Services. iQor’s Customer Care and Receivables Management divisions, comprised of more than 19'000 employees, will continue to provide services to clients across a range of industries and verticals.



The combined company will have approximately USD 1.5 billion in revenue, more than 32'000 employees, and operations in 17 countries and supporting clients in over 60 countries. As part of a multiyear partnership agreement, iQor Aftermarket Services will become the exclusive aftermarket service provider for Jabil, which will retain a financial stake in the combined company.



“More and more, clients are examining each touch point where a customer interacts with their brand,” said Bryan Maguire, who joins iQor from Jabil and will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the company’s new Aftermarket Services division. “They understand consumers are judging companies by the quality of these experiences and the speed in which they can resolve issues. We believe that through our shared focus on service and logistics excellence we can develop new and innovative ways to better serve customers through integrated solutions.”