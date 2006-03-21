Cencorp: "Big lay offs ahead"

Finnish production automation equipment maker Cencorp has launched a cost-cutting measures in its international subsidiaries. Cencorp also announced that it has entered a distribution deal with Hawker Richardson for Australia and New Zealand.

To begin with Cencorp will reduce its Finnish workforce by 23 people and lay off all its employees for a maximum of 90 days.



Cencorp Corporation has also started cooperation with Hawker Richardson as distributors in Australia and New Zealand. On the same time Cencorp Corporation and Metromatics cooperation in Australia has ended. Cencorp wants to thank Metromatics for their co-operation and efforts during the past years and wishes a prosperous and successful year to Metromatics.