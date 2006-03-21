Nokia looking to replace Elcoteq

According to Commercial Times via Dow Jones News Wire, Nokia Corp. is looking to shift orders from EMS-provider Elcoteq SE in Asia, which gets around 2.4 Billion Euros worth of orders from Nokia each year.

According to Commercial Times, EMS-providers Quanta Computer Inc. and Lite-On Technology Corp. are a currently competing for the Nokia orders. Quanta Computer and Lite-On Technology are expected to face competition from Flextronics International Ltd. and BYD Co. for the Nokia orders.

