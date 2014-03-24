© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 24, 2014
LDS keeps driving LPKF
LPKF looks back at a successful 2013. The Lower-Saxony-based Group boosted revenue year on year by 13 percent, from EUR 115.1 million to EUR 129.7 million.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), were also higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR 20.4 million and landed at EUR 23.2 million. This represents an increase of 14 percent. The EBIT margin was 17.9 percent, remaining at a very high level for the industry. This means that the LPKF Group fully met its targets for 2013, both in terms of revenue and EBIT.
Growth in 2013 was mainly driven by the very strong business with systems for laser direct structuring (LDS). South Korea played an important role in this context. Demand in South Korea increased sharply in 2013 following the recent decision made by major electronics firms in that country to deploy LDS technology. “Almost all of the leading smartphone manufacturers worldwide now use LDS technology made in Lower Saxony,” said Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, Chief Executive Officer of LPKF. Rapid prototyping and plastic welding also performed well and contributed to revenue growth.
Revenue in the solar business declined in 2013 - as expected - because a major order placed in 2011 was completed according to schedule. A new order worth EUR 15 million that was received in the first quarter of 2014 is a positive sign for LPKF’s solar business.
Orders on hand at year’s end amounted to EUR 17.7 million, which is significantly lower than the prior-year figure of EUR 34.3 million. In the previous year, the level of orders on hand was relatively high at year’s end on account of several large orders. At EUR 113.1 million, the volume of incoming orders was almost comparable to that of the previous year (EUR 124.1 million).
Despite a rather muted beginning of the current financial year, LPKF is optimistic about the future. The trend towards miniaturization and func-tional integration in electronic devices regularly offers new applications for the laser as a high-precision tool, and laser technology is developing rapidly. In the financial year ended, LPKF again invested about 10 percent of its revenue in the development of new laser technologies.
On the whole, the Management Board confirms its forecast and expects the LPKF Group to generate revenue of EUR 132 million to EUR 140 million for 2014, assuming stable performance by the global economy. The EBIT margin should be between 15 percent and 17 percent in 2014. Given a stable economic environment in both 2015 and 2016, the Management Board expects revenue to grow by an average of approximately 10 percent per year and the EBIT margin to come in between 15 percent and 17 percent.
Growth in 2013 was mainly driven by the very strong business with systems for laser direct structuring (LDS). South Korea played an important role in this context. Demand in South Korea increased sharply in 2013 following the recent decision made by major electronics firms in that country to deploy LDS technology. “Almost all of the leading smartphone manufacturers worldwide now use LDS technology made in Lower Saxony,” said Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, Chief Executive Officer of LPKF. Rapid prototyping and plastic welding also performed well and contributed to revenue growth.
Revenue in the solar business declined in 2013 - as expected - because a major order placed in 2011 was completed according to schedule. A new order worth EUR 15 million that was received in the first quarter of 2014 is a positive sign for LPKF’s solar business.
Orders on hand at year’s end amounted to EUR 17.7 million, which is significantly lower than the prior-year figure of EUR 34.3 million. In the previous year, the level of orders on hand was relatively high at year’s end on account of several large orders. At EUR 113.1 million, the volume of incoming orders was almost comparable to that of the previous year (EUR 124.1 million).
Despite a rather muted beginning of the current financial year, LPKF is optimistic about the future. The trend towards miniaturization and func-tional integration in electronic devices regularly offers new applications for the laser as a high-precision tool, and laser technology is developing rapidly. In the financial year ended, LPKF again invested about 10 percent of its revenue in the development of new laser technologies.
On the whole, the Management Board confirms its forecast and expects the LPKF Group to generate revenue of EUR 132 million to EUR 140 million for 2014, assuming stable performance by the global economy. The EBIT margin should be between 15 percent and 17 percent in 2014. Given a stable economic environment in both 2015 and 2016, the Management Board expects revenue to grow by an average of approximately 10 percent per year and the EBIT margin to come in between 15 percent and 17 percent.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments