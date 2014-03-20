© LPKF

LPKF opens Korean office

Around 70 percent of the LPKF's sales are generated in Asia. And now South Korea joins China and Taiwan as one of the Garbsen, Germany-based laser specialist’s key markets.

LPKF is already present in China with seven service and sales locations. South Korea has been managed up until now through distributors. The flourishing business in South Korea has now led to the decision to secure direct access to the market there. “We already have an installed base of more than 300 LPKF systems in South Korea,” explains Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, CEO of LPKF AG. “Starting in 2014, we will be able to serve our customers locally with our own service and sales team.”



Peter Birkner has been appointed to the position of CEO of the new subsidiary. He will develop the business at the Seoul location. Birkner has previously established customer service and sales support for a German solar company. He and his team of currently eight technicians and engineers have completed training at the headquarters in Garbsen, near Hannover. The goal is to have some 20 qualified service and sales employees on site by next year.



The Korean service and sales subsidiary will be up and running by April 1.