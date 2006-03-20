Kitron in 3 MEUR deal

Through its Swedish subsidiary Kitron Flen AB Kitron has entered into an agreement with Biosensor Application concerning the industrialisation and production of their new product BIOSENS.

The value of the agreement has been estimated at approximately 30-40 MSEK (more than 3.2 MEUR)over 3 years.



Biosensor Application has developed a system based on bio-engineering for detection of explosives and narcotics. Biosensor works globally and has recently received its break-through order from Australia.



"Proceeding from the development phase to the commercial phase it is important that we have a business partner with high competence within production and completion of complex products", says Bengt Hagander, President of Biosensor Application. "Through this cooperation Biosensor Application can focus on launching BIOSENS while Kitron assumes full responsibility for the production. The reason why we chose Kitron was that they presented us with the right price, the right competence and a flexible organisation that showed willingness to cooperate", he adds.



"We see this agreement as a confirmation that Kitron possesses necessary and unique competence regarding production of complex products. Biosensor Application works within a market segment which we believe will grow considerably during the next few years, and we are pleased that Biosensor Application has chosen us to cooperate with", says Jonas Eklind, President of Kitron in Sweden.