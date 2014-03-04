© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Danish Danfoss reduces Swedish operation

Danfoss Power Solutions is reducing its operations in the southern part of Sweden.

Since the end of last year, it's been known that changes were on its way. As employees recieved news that parts of the production would move from Sweden to Denmark, all as a part of the company's strategy to assemble the production in larger units.



Union representative, Sven Helgesson, told local paper Smålandsposten, that they had another proposal to save money. However, they did not receive any feedback regarding this and that the decision to relocate was more or less set in stone.



However, the negotiations are still not completed, and it is still unclear just how many employees that will have to leave the company. There are currently 75 employees workin at Danfoss' Älmhult facility, and up to 45 of these might have to leave.