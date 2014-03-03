© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Harju suspends Swedish activities

Harju Elekter has decided to reorganise the Group’s Sweden-oriented activities, as of 1 April 2014, the activities of Harju Elekter AB will be suspended for an unspecified term.

Founded in 2010, the Swedish subsidiary, Harju Elekter AB, has acquired a fully functional client base during these three years. According to the Group’s development strategy, Scandinavia and Sweden continue to be important target markets, but the reason behind this step was the inefficient and cost-intensive business model that was implemented between 2011 and 2013. While sales volumes continued to increase year by year, the relatively steep costs did not make it possible to reach the desired business results.



After the reorganisation, responsibility for the Group’s Sweden-oriented business activities and the local clients will be taken over by the sales and development teams of Harju Elekter’s subsidiary AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, along with partner agents based in Sweden. All unfinished projects will be carried over to AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, who will continue with active sales and participation in tenders.