Vector Software opens additional office in Germany

Vector Software is opening an additional office in Germany. The office is located in Munich, a location chosen to best serve key customers in southern Germany, as well as clients located in Austria and Switzerland.

In conjunction with adding the Munich office, Vector Software has named Winfried Schroeder to the role of Business Development Manager for the DACH region. In this new role, Mr. Schroeder will be coordinating DACH region marketing and business development efforts.



“The VectorCAST family of embedded testing solutions has taken off in the German market”, says Winfried Schroeder, Business Development Manager, Vector Software, “We’ve opened this new location in Munich to complement our Kempen office, and to best serve our customers in the geographic center of the German embedded software market.”



“Vector Software is growing across the globe,” said William McCaffrey, Chief Operating Officer of Vector Software, “Due to our expanding reach into the region, the new office in Germany will enable us to best serve our customers in Europe.”